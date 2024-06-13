Selma Assistant Chief of Police placed on leave pending an internal investigation

Selma's Assistant Chief of Police is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to the city.

A statement released by the office of Mayor James Perkins, Jr. says Natasha Fowlkes was placed on the leave on Wednesday, June 12.

The release also states an outside agency will lead the investigation, which is in the preliminary stages.

Additionally, Fowlkes is "out of possible contacts" with the Selma Police Department because of her leave status.

According to the Selma Sun, Perkins named Jonathan T. Cole, a chief investigator and assistant chief with Dallas County Sheriff's department, as Selma Police Department's interim chief on June 8.

The news outlet reports the mayor relayed the appointment will be in place until a decision is made by the Selma City Council on the status of Chief Kenta Fulford, whom Perkins put on administrative leave on April 30 citing “broken communication” with Selma City Schools among other issues.

The Personnel Hearing for Fulford has been reset by the City Council for June 24 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers.