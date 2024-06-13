Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL will be down at times between 9am and 1 pm today for maintenance. Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Selma Assistant Chief of Police placed on leave pending an internal investigation

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published June 13, 2024 at 9:24 AM CDT
Pixabay

Selma's Assistant Chief of Police is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to the city.

A statement released by the office of Mayor James Perkins, Jr. says Natasha Fowlkes was placed on the leave on Wednesday, June 12.

The release also states an outside agency will lead the investigation, which is in the preliminary stages.

Additionally, Fowlkes is "out of possible contacts" with the Selma Police Department because of her leave status.

According to the Selma Sun, Perkins named Jonathan T. Cole, a chief investigator and assistant chief with Dallas County Sheriff's department, as Selma Police Department's interim chief on June 8.

The news outlet reports the mayor relayed the appointment will be in place until a decision is made by the Selma City Council on the status of Chief Kenta Fulford, whom Perkins put on administrative leave on April 30 citing “broken communication” with Selma City Schools among other issues.

The Personnel Hearing for Fulford has been reset by the City Council for June 24 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
Tags
News Selma AlabamaSelma Police DepartmentSelma mayor James Perkinspolice officers
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate