Alexander City Jazz Festival bringing art, entertainment, culture to Tallapoosa County

What’s billed as one of the Southeast’s longest-running, free-to-attend music festivals is back in Tallapoosa County. The 34th annual Alexander City Jazz Festival is set for June 14 and June 15.

Jacob Meacham is the president and CEO of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce. He detailed the historic start of the event.

“It started as a 100 year birthday celebration for a local retailer called President's Department Store. The owner of the store at the time wanted to celebrate their company's 100 year anniversary. He threw a big party and had the streets closed down in downtown Alexander City and got some great jazz artists to perform. We've been having that as a signature event in our community,” Meacham said.

The festival starts Friday night in Strand Park with three performances starting at 6 p.m. Saturday’s show will be at the AMP on Lake Martin and consist of two performers. The festival offers a mix of genres including blues, jazz, funk, soul, Americana, bluegrass and rock-n-roll. Guests are allowed to bring their own food, drinks and lawn chairs. There will also be a variety of food and drink vendors to explore.

Also on the agenda for the event are performances by the Benjamin Russel High School Jazz Band, Grant Green Jr. Group, J and the Causeways, The Sofia Goodman Group and The Grayson Capps Band.

Meacham said whether someone is an annual attender or a first timer, there is much to enjoy.

“The Friday Night Show is in downtown Alexander City, which is an Art Entertainment District, so there are bars and restaurants and places to shop. Come early check out Alexander City, spend some time walking the street downtown visiting some of the shops, grabbing a bite to eat getting a drink.” he said.

Meacham also said, throughout the years, the Alexander City Jazz Festival has been successful for the community in more ways than economic value.

“Art, entertainment and a cultural experience means a lot for the people here in Alexander City and tourists to our area,” Meacham said. “I think there's a lot of value in that type of cultural event in your community. [It] brings people out and builds connection in the community.”

There is free parking available for both nights of the 34th annual Alexander City Jazz Festival in designated areas. The event is free to attend, and this event is rain or shine. For more information, click here.