Authorities seeking Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides

Authorities are searching for an Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides in Oklahoma, Arkansas State Police said Wednesday.

Arkansas State Police said law enforcement agencies are working to locate Stacy Lee Drake, 50. The state law enforcement agency said Drake is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma.

Drake was last seen outside a motel in Morrilton, Arkansas. The state police said they believe he remains in the Morrilton area.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a man and a woman were found dead inside a business in Gans, Oklahoma. Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide. The Oklahoma agency said Drake is a person of interest.

Authorities in Oklahoma did not release any information about a third homicide. Arkansas police said Drake is wanted in connection with homicides in Oklahoma, stemming from two separate carjackings.

Drake is a white male with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address was in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Anyone who sees Drake should not approach him and should call 911 immediately,” Arkansas State Police said in a statement.