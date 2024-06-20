Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Authorities seeking Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:42 AM CDT
Pixabay

Authorities are searching for an Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides in Oklahoma, Arkansas State Police said Wednesday.

Arkansas State Police said law enforcement agencies are working to locate Stacy Lee Drake, 50. The state law enforcement agency said Drake is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma.

Drake was last seen outside a motel in Morrilton, Arkansas. The state police said they believe he remains in the Morrilton area.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a man and a woman were found dead inside a business in Gans, Oklahoma. Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide. The Oklahoma agency said Drake is a person of interest.

Authorities in Oklahoma did not release any information about a third homicide. Arkansas police said Drake is wanted in connection with homicides in Oklahoma, stemming from two separate carjackings.

Drake is a white male with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address was in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Anyone who sees Drake should not approach him and should call 911 immediately,” Arkansas State Police said in a statement.
Tags
News homicidesBirminghamMurderCrimePolice
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate