Food, fun, thrills: Memories from annual spring State Fair in Alabama

Alabamians looking for a thrill these days have video games and virtual reality to keep them busy, but there’s something to be said about an old-fashioned State Fair. It’s where computer-generated car chases and space aliens are replaced by carnival games, roller coasters and a lot of fried food.

The annual spring Alabama State Fair recently rolled through the Birmingham Racecourse, and Alabama Public Radio's Hannah Holcombe explored the sights and sounds.

“I was scared. At first, the seats start rotating and stuff. I thought I was finna fall out of my seat,” said Ahmireya, a young thrill-seeker who recounted her experience on a rollercoaster.

“They [were] putting us upside down and stuff. My sister [was] holding onto me,” she explained. “I was just scared. My stomach was in my ankles, baby!”

Ahmireya’s cousin, Amaya was also on the rollercoaster and also expressed she was a little scared. Despite the terror, she said she enjoys rollercoasters. Of course, a little extra emotional support to conquer the heights always helps.

“I was holding onto my sister. I was scared. I was shaking,” she explained. “It was bad, but I like the rides, a lot.”

Amayah has a point. During APR student intern Hannah Holcombe’s visit to the Alabama State Fair, a range of emotions from fairgoers on rides was to be seen. Along with the rollercoasters, there was spinning on the Scrambler and a gentler ride on the Ferris wheel.

The attraction comes to the Birmingham Racecourse every spring. The event brings in residents of the Yellowhammer State along with those who live outside of Alabama.

“A lot of us haven't been to a fair in a minute,” said Kailey, who came to the fair with a university group from Chicago, traveling around Alabama for spring break.

She said they decided to take a pause from the sites and head to the Magic City to explore the spectacles and sounds at the state showcase. “We're all really excited to be here, and check everything out,” Kailey explained. “It seems really fun.”

A lot of the fairgoers expressed that the deep-fried food is as much as a draw as the thrills. After tasting the sweet and savory offerings, attendees were happy to open their wallets for their favorite rides.

“I'm hyped for the swings, and then the ice cream that has the saucers. I'm so hyped for that,” explained Kailey from The Windy City.

The swings she mentioned swirled riders around while taking them to new heights, but that’s not the only excitement attendees came for at the Alabama State Fair. There was an abundant of food vendors with menu options ranging from fried Oreos, strawberry lemonade, giant turkey legs and much more.

“Honestly, fair food is just better than any restaurant you could think of,” said Kamaudiah from Decatur.

She and other visitors, such as Wanda Crumel, came to taste some of the fried delights that the Alabama State Fair offered. Crummel said she would also partake in some thrilling rides that caught her eye.

Matt Crane, eating a turkey leg at the Alabama State Fair.

APR's Hannah Holcombe talking with Alabama State Fair worker, Paris.

“We came out because we like to get cotton candy and funnel cake. We’ll walk around and see what types of rides they have,” she explained.

In the crowds were also Hannah and Matt Crane, who said they were excited to ride the imitating “Fireball” ride that sped riders through a giant hoop… Right after they finished eating a giant turkey leg.

Along with thrills and calories, visitors to The Alabama State Fair can take souvenirs home with them. Of course, that if they can get past a carnival worker named Paris.

To win his game and take home a prize, players would have to successfully aim a ball into a bucket on a shelf.

“I have the best prizes here,” said Paris. Those winnings included a stuffed Yoda from Star Wars, the infamous “Pickle Rick” from the animated show Rick and Morty, along with Elmo from Sesame Street and the well-known Pikachu from the Pokémon franchise.

Along with the oversized stuffed animals, it’s not uncommon for kids to come home with unique prizes like a live goldfish at the carnival. Toni, who runs a game called “The Rabbit Game,” has one-of-a-kind furry winnings: live rabbits.

“What you would try and do, is get one of the ping pong balls to stay in a floating glass bowl, then you can win a bunny rabbit, or a stuffed animal, or small baskets for $10 dollars or big baskets for $20,” she explained.

For those who are intimidated by the games, there is another way to bring home a memorable souvenir from the State Fair. Luca, who is a caricature artist, offers cartoon-like sketches for fairgoers interested in taking home a piece of the fun.

Luca, a caricature artist at the Alabama State Fair, creating a portrait.

The process takes only a few minutes. Luca said his job is to zero in on some exaggerated or humorous aspect of the subject’s appearance or personality.

“If their nose is shorter, we'll put it up higher, or if they've got a larger forehead, [we] will draw their hairline higher up [and] further back,” he explained. “Not too crazy, though, unless you ask for it. We still try to have fun and make sure everybody likes what they get.”

Luca travels to different fairs across the country as part of his job as a caricature creator for We Art Stuff. He said he enjoys being able to put his imagination to work and being a part of the fun for fairgoers—and even being interviewed for Alabama Public Radio.

Randall Walker, Program Director for Challenge Ministries.

“My favorite part of doing what I do, is that I actually get to be an artist. This is the coolest thing ever. I get to meet a lot of people. Interactions like this don't happen with most other jobs. This is a really cool experience,” he explained.

Pop-A-Lot Kettle Corn booth featuring flavors like “The Crimson Tide" and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The Alabama State Fair draws in festivalgoers seeking food and fun. Offerings this spring season also included a hypnotist, live karaoke, farm animals and even two sea lions swimming and splashing for crowds. Some people at the annual attendance are there with a message.

Randall Walker is the Program Director for Challenge Ministries, a yearlong discipleship program for men and women who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction. Walker and his team were selling kettle corn at the fair as part of an outreach mission for the ministry.

“Whenever they walk through the gate, the kettle corn brings them in,” he explained.

The Pop-A-Lot Kettle Corn booth ran by Walker and his team helps support the free program that aims to help people overcome their addictions. Each customers receives a pamphlet from a Challenge Ministry staff member along with a bag of kettle corn. Walker said through attending events such as the Alabama State Fair, the ministry workers are able to reach out to more people.

“A lot of the time, that family either has somebody in that group that is standing there, or they know somebody that is close to them, that they all corporately together agree that they could use this type of help and structure. So, it does really go well hand-in-hand, the festivity of the kettle corn along with the undertone of the ministry, to help provide that for a family,” said Walker.

Supporting a good cause is one thing, but Walker said he knows people come for the kettle corn. His booth included flavors from the classic buttered popcorn to Orange Dreamsicle. Walker said, since he was in Alabama, there was an extra offering at the booth nicknamed “The Crimson Tide.”

“It is a strawberry flavor with a mixed of vanilla sugar-coated corn. Really good. Smells wonderful,” explained Walker.

Fairs are known for outlandish fried foods like funnel cake, Oreos or sticks of butter dipped in boiling oil. Walker said there’s one final flavor at this booth that falls under that category called “Sweet Home Alabama.”

“It's dusted with barbecue, and it's a maple bacon seasoning with bacon bits. Its real bacon bits on it, sprinkled with barbecue dust,” he explained.

The Alabama State Fair is just a memory now, but the rollercoasters and kettle corn will be back next year, along with a view of Birmingham’s night-time skyline from the top of the Ferris wheel. When 2025 rolls around, all you got to do is step right up and get your tickets.