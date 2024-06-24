Alabama GOP expects Trump to come out swinging during Presidential Debate

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump have just a few days to go before their first campaign debate on Thursday. The Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party plans to tune in. APR News spoke with John Wahl shortly after Trump was convicted on thirty-four felony counts in a New York City courtroom. Wahl said the front runner for the Republican nomination will likely focus on the issues during the debate with Joe Biden

“He's 100% going to be swinging unless something in his core schedule where he's required to be at a court as I expected to be at that debate, and being ready to explain why the values of the Republican Party and the values he believes in are better for this country,” said Wahl.

The Associated Press reports that President Biden and Trump are taking very different approaches to preparing for Thursday’s debate. Biden is beginning an intense period of private debate preparations at Camp David. The Democrat's trip comes as officials in both major political parties scramble to set expectations for what may be the most consequential presidential debate in decades.

Trump says he will stay on the campaign trail before going to his Florida estate this week for two days of private meetings as part of an informal prep process.

The ex-president's allies are pushing him to stay focused on his governing plans but expect him to be tested by pointed questions about his unrelenting focus on election fraud, his role in the erosion of abortion rights and his unprecedented legal baggage. Alabama GOP Chair John Wahl said following Trump’s felony convictions in New York City that he expects Trump to focus on the issues and ignore his convictions.

“Everything they've been doing over the last four years has been a disaster. And so instead of running on the issues, they're trying to make this about a legal court case,” Wahl contended. “And we're gonna go back to the issues. And we're going to talk straight to the American people and explain why the values of the Republican Party best help them have a safe, successful and happy life.”

The CNN debate will be full of firsts, with the potential to reshape the presidential race. Never before in the modern era have two presumptive nominees met on the debate stage so early in the general election season. Never before have two White House contenders faced off at such advanced ages, with widespread questions about their readiness. And never before has a general election debate participant been saddled with a felony conviction. The debate stage meeting comes just two weeks before Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money trial.

