Annual Lake Guntersville Hydrofest is back with a variety of boat races

A festival attracting 20,000 visitors each year is back in Lake Guntersville during the last weekend of June. The annual Lake Guntersville Hydrofest is set to take place June 29 and 30, with a kickoff street party on the 28.

The Hydrofest boasts four types of boat races: the H1 Unlimited, Grand Prix, Stock Outboards, and Vintage Unlimited.

The H1 Unlimited racers are the largest boats with the fastest speeds, up to 200 mph. Their engines are helicopter Chinook military engines powered by jet fuel. These racers will compete for the Southern Cup, an award given annually to the champion of the weekend.

The Grand Prix racers are smaller, louder boats topping out at about 180 mph. Those racing in the Grand Prix are competing for the Southern Nationals.

The third category is the Stock Outboards. These races launch from the beach on Lake Guntersville, with drivers sitting on their knees in the open cab while wearing helmets. The Stock Outboard racers can go up to 70 mph.

Lastly, the Vintage Unlimited races represent older boats used to race in the 1960s and 70s. The speed recordholder for 1962 is coming back to Lake Guntersville for the first time. It will be competing in exhibition runs alongside other vintage boats.

There will be a kickoff event for the Hydrofest on June 27 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., prior to the start of the festival weekend. The event will take place on one of the newest attractions the Hydrofest has to offer, City Harbor.

The boats will line up on the backroad located near City Harbor, and fans can come meet the drivers and crew and see the boats up close free of charge. The kickoff party also boasts a vintage car and motorcycle show as well as food vendors.

The festival weekend is a ticketed event. Tickets are available online as well as on-site. To learn more or get tickets, click here.