Montgomery receives $3.6M grant to create more lower-cost housing options

Montgomery is one of 21 communities across the country receiving funding from the Biden-Harris Administration to create more lower-cost housing options. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding Montgomery $3,581,160 through its Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) program.

The HUD PRO Housing awards aim to empower communities to identify and address barriers to housing construction and remove obstacles to affordable housing production and preservation. This program is designed to support local efforts to expand affordable housing options and improve housing accessibility.

As a part of Mayor Steven L. Reed's “Reimagine West Montgomery Initiative,” the city will use this funding to build new energy-efficient affordable housing units. The grant will also go toward rehabilitate existing homeowner units while providing job training and employment opportunities for low-to-moderate-income residents who reside in West Montgomery along the Selma to Montgomery Trail.

"The PRO Housing funding allows us to address critical housing needs while also investing in our community's future,” said Mayor Reed in a press statement. “By creating new energy-efficient affordable housing and rehabilitating existing units, we are not only providing essential housing in one of our more populous areas, but also investing in traditional, smart, and green infrastructure."

This funding adds to the $36.6 million grant the city received earlier this year to help revitalize the historic West Montgomery community. Read more about the previous funding here.