ACLU launches multi-year effort to boost Alabama voter participation

The ACLU of Alabama is announcing a new multi-year strategy to increase voter turnout across the state. Project MOVE (Making Our Voices Echo) aims to make civic engagement more accessible for more Alabamians by addressing barriers to the ballot, identifying potential voters' biggest issues, and providing community care and resources that address Alabamians’ concerns.

Project MOVE isn’t just an election year project. It’s being billed as a long-term, multi-year strategy to make sure more Alabamians voices are heard.

Alabama currently has one of the lowest voter turnout percentages in the country. In 2022, only 37.3% of registered voters exercised this right, the fifth lowest turnout nationwide, according to the ACLU. In the 2024 presidential primary election in March, that number dropped to 24.8% of registered voters.

The project will also work to increase voter awareness and education through mock voting programs and other get-out-the-vote volunteer activities.

“Alabama has a long history of leading efforts to extend voting rights to more people,” said JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist, the ACLU of Alabama’s Executive Director, in a press release. “Despite the sacrifices many have made to preserve and extend this right, voter apathy is real. Our community-centered approach seeks to move more Alabamians to the polls, ensuring that every citizen’s voice is truly a part of the democratic process.”

Additional information about Project Move, including a calendar of future events, is available here.