"Safer Streets" initiative aiming to better protect residents in Birmingham's East Lake neighborhood

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published July 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
PublicArtArchive.org

The City of Birmingham is launching a pilot program with a mission to create a safer, cleaner community for residents in the East Lake neighborhood.

Safe Streets is a strategic safety initiative that limits the number of entry and exit points within a certain perimeter of homes, schools and businesses as well as adding several traffic calming measures at intersections and institute concerted blight removal efforts, according to the Magic City's government website. East Lake was selected for this pilot because of the concerning number of crimes in the area.

“It is not just about keeping crime out,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin in a press release. “In addition to decreasing crime, in addition to reducing the day walkers and prostitution, in addition to cleaning up the alleys, drying out the trap houses and dope houses, we also want to seed in hope. These residents deserve to live in peace, to freely walk their sidewalks, and allow their children to go outside to play.”

Under this pilot, a multi-pronged focus on cinching up gaps in safety is now in place. Barriers have been set up to protect the residents and create a shield against those who try to invade their community.

Additionally, the installation of traffic calming efforts, such as speed bumps and signs, are now being intended to deter speeding vehicles and drive-by shootings.

Alleyways that allow perpetrators easy access into the back of homes have been secured. Abandoned properties that have been a breeding ground for criminal activities have been earmarked and are being aggressively addressed.

The city reports the data-informed effort follows a trend of other cities across the country, many of whom have found success in crime reduction.

The neighborhood’s perimeter includes streets and homes within the stretch of Division Avenue, Oporto Madrid, Higdon Road and 68th Street South. The pilot began in East Lake with plans to expand across the city.

In late July, the temporary safety barriers will be removed, and greenery will be added for beautification. In October, the pilot program will be evaluated to determine the next steps. 

For more information about Safe Streets, click here.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
