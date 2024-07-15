Nonprofit Eco Clean Marine promoting marine life through educational Fish Feeding Machines

A nonprofit organization dedicated to combating plastic pollution and creating awareness about ocean conservation along Alabama beaches is educating Gulf Coast visitors though Fish Feeding Machines.

Eco Clean Marine installed the instruments along Fort Morgan, Alabama to Panama City, Florida. The organization also offers e-books to download at the feeder locations. Participants can feed the fish while learning about underwater biodiversity and coastal wildlife.

Courtney Dombroski, the founder and executive director of Eco Clean Marine, said the nonprofit selects a Fish Feeding Machine to highlight each month, and the one for July is located at a restaurant on Orange Beach.

“Live Bait is a special machine because [it’s] an Eco Clean Marine machine, meaning that Live Bait doesn't want any of the profits. So, everything that goes into those machines goes right back into funding our mission,” she explained. “This location is a very special location, because the box turtles here are so big, and every so often we have a three-legged alligator that comes up and says hello, too.”

Dombroski said she was inspired to set up the vending machines after learning under a friend who had a vending machine business. She said she combined her learnings with her passion for the environment and created Eco Clean Marine’s Fish Feeding Machines to promote marine life and underwater biodiversity. Dombroski said one specific machine holds unique value.

“The Original Oyster House (machine) in Gulf Shores. This location is a special location because it's where I got to install my first Fish Feeding Machine as owner of the fish feeding business,” she said.

Another aspect of these machines, according to Dombroski, is the chance to make lasing memories from feeding the fish with loved ones, a feature she said she prides herself on having created through her organization.

“Yes, we're feeding the fish, and we're building the ecosystem to create healthy and abundant ecosystem for us to have more fish to fish, but we're creating something that's so special to me, and it's so priceless,” said Dombroski. “It's the memories and the traditions of coming back each year and the laughs and just all of that.”

Eco Clean Marine’s yellow Fish Feeding Machines can be found in seven locations at various spots along the Gulf Coast.

Those passionate about building the marine fish ecosystem can adopt a fish feeding machine through Eco Clean Marine for $19.99 a month. For more information, visit the Eco Clean Marine website.



