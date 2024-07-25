Montgomery commemorates 34th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

The M Transit and the City of Montgomery are holding special celebration in honor of the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

On July 26, individuals with disabilities are invited to enjoy complimentary rides as a token of appreciation and support for their rights and contributions to the community.

Robert Smith, Director of Planning for the City of Montgomery, highlighted the city's ongoing commitment to accessibility, stating, “Under the leadership of Mayor Steven L. Reed, we have continually worked towards creating a city that is inclusive and welcoming for all residents and visitors," he continued.

"This celebration of the ADA’s 34th anniversary is a reflection of our dedication to upholding the rights and dignity of individuals with disabilities. We are proud to partner with M Transit in offering this small gesture of appreciation and support.”

Signed into law on July 26, 1990, the ADA is a landmark civil rights law that protects the rights of people with disabilities, ensuring equal access and opportunities. This celebration not only commemorates the ADA’s profound impact but also reaffirms M Transit and the City of Montgomery’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

"The ADA has transformed the lives of countless individuals by breaking down barriers and promoting equality. As we celebrate this important milestone, I am proud of our city's commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Together, we will continue to build a community where everyone can thrive," Smith added.

The M Transit is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation services to the residents of Montgomery. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life in the community by ensuring equal access to transportation for all individuals.