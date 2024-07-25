UA joins STARS College Network, strengthens commitment to rural communities

The University of Alabama has joined the STARS College Network, a coalition of 32 of the nation’s most prominent institutions dedicated to ensuring that students from rural and small-town communities have the resources they need to be successful throughout their college journey, according to the UA News Center.

UA stated it will build upon its longstanding commitment to these students and their families by combining its own resources with STARS philanthropy to support pipeline programs and recruiting efforts aimed at students from small-town and rural communities.

“A great benefit of being a part of STARS program is the ability for each university to create a plan unique to their institution. This allows UA to craft strategies we know will be successful in assisting rural students within our state,” Dr. Matt McLendon, associate vice president and executive director for enrollment management, said in a press release. “This program will improve the lives of so many Alabama residents.”

Through the support of the STARS College Network, UA will offer more resources and opportunities to these students through:



Community-based programs and events: extension of current programming to rural and small towns across the state, fostering connections with students, families and key stakeholders

On-campus programs and events: coverage of travel costs for prospective students and tailored on-campus visits that cater to the needs and interests of these students

Increased in-person presence: UA admissions staff will visit these communities more frequently

Informational materials: additional print and digital materials targeted to rural communities to show the unrivaled educational opportunities obtainable at UA

Virtual events, webinars and online resources: expansion of options for students and family members who may not be able to travel to campus

In its inaugural year, more than a quarter-million students across the country joined the STARS College Network and took part in STARS activities, according to the UA News Center.

Last year, STARS outreach connected with 1.6 million people, including students, families, educators, administrators, foundations, legislators, companies and other organizations. STARS institutions directly engaged with more than 700,000 students.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, nearly 70% of Alabama high schools serve rural or small-town communities, and efforts to help these students get the greatest benefit from higher education will create a virtuous cycle of support, success and giving back to the next generation.