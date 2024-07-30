Alabama built rocket successfully launches secret Space Force satellite

The Atlas V rocket, built at the United Launch Alliance factory in Decatur launched its final National Security satellite during an early morning blast off at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Although this marks the end of military launches for the Atlas-V, this type of Alabama rocket may see extra work carrying NASA’s Starliner, once the new space capsule is certified as safe to fly operational missions to and from the International Space Station.

The Atlas launch marked the one hundredth national security mission for this model of rocket. United Launch Alliance has handled one hundred of the one hundred and eighteen U.S. Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office missions since the company was founded in 2006.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to reflect on the steadfast partnership we’ve been honored to share with the U.S. Space Force since the founding of ULA,” said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs in a news release. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue building on this trusted partnership and take very seriously the responsibility of promptly launching essential National Security Space satellite assets to orbit amidst the heightened threat environment our nation is facing in space.”

While NASA’s need for future Atlas-V rockets may rest on the success or failure of the current flight of the Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, ULA is focusing on a new mission with Huntsville connections. NASA is contracting with the Sierra Space Company to carry supplies to the space station aboard its “Dream Chaser” mini-shuttle.

The spacecraft launches like a rocket and lands like an airplane, not unlike its predecessors the space shuttle and the Soviet space plane called Buran. United Launch Alliance is preparing to test a new rocket, called the Vulcan, which is meant to carry the Dream Chaser shuttle to orbit. Two years ago, the Federal Aviation Administration also issued a license that would allow the spacecraft to land at Huntsville International Airport at the conclusion of its resupply missions to ISS.

NASA and Boeing are still evaluating the performance of the Starliner, now docked to the space station. Still, the Atlas-V that carried the gumdrop shaped capsule to orbit apparently did its job without issue. That, plus the latest launch with the Space Force satellite on board prompted this comment from ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno…

“The Atlas family of rockets has played a pivotal role in the advancement of national security and space superiority since the 1950s. “Although today marks the final liftoff of a National Security Space mission aboard an Atlas rocket, we look forward to extending a legacy of outstanding teamwork and collaboration with the U.S. Space Force as we launch future missions for our national security partners aboard the Vulcan rocket.”

ULA’s next launch is the second test flight of the Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Vulcan is also scheduled to launch two critical reconnaissance satellite missions to orbit later this year.

