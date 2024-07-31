Fall camp begins for Alabama and new coach Kalen DeBoer

The Crimson Tide is getting down to business today with new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Fall training camp is getting underway a month ahead of Alabama’s college football season opener against Western Kentucky. That game against the Hilltoppers could give Tide fans a clue about how DeBoer’s first season will go after he replaced Nick Saban as head coach. Offensive Lineman Tyler Booker spoke with the press during SEC Media Days. He says the current team is the most unified he seen since joining the Tide…

“Just because we've been through an experience together. I'm not gonna say a traumatic experience, but we've been through something together so we can all look at each other no matter what we're going through, like, Okay, this guy stayed when it was hard, this guy stayed when it was hard, and other guys have left because it was easy for them. But like, we're looking at each other in the locker room, like, Okay, this is my brother. He stayed here for me,” Booker said.

APR news spoke with some University of Alabama student fans of the Tide on their expectations for Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban’s replacement. They expressed optimism but stressed that they’ll give the new coach three games to prove himself as head of the storied Crimson Tide. During his first press conference, APR asked DeBoer about the three game limit. He responded, “I have that many?” Tyler Booker began his college football career in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban. He says he’s noticed differences with how DeBoer runs things.

“We had a few practices before spring break, and I feel like that really helped. Just because we were able to go over the break with some practices under our belt, we knew what to expect,” he said. “Obviously, the practice schedule was different, but the same intensity we still have fourth quarter. We still had a lot of walk throughs, we still did everything to prepare for this upcoming season.”

The season opener against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is one thing. September games against Wisconsin and Georgia could be more challenging. Alabama will face SEC newcomer Oklahoma toward the end of the season, which concludes with the traditional Iron Bowl game against cross state rival Auburn.