Montgomery promotes The Hub: a new consolidated homeless services center

The Ministry About People (The MAP Center) in partnership with more than a dozen local organizations and the city of Montgomery have opened The Hub.

The new Consolidated Homeless Services Center (CHSC) aims to be the first step in the continuum of assistance to prevent and end homelessness in Montgomery. The CHSC will provide direct services and resources to homeless clients in crisis in one facility, serving as a hub for organizations that provide essential services to support communities in ending homelessness.

“The Hub is more than a homeless service center; it’s a lifeline. This center will protect the dignity of our neighbors in need,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed in a press release. “I want to thank everyone who made the Hub possible. More than a dozen organizations came together to achieve this. I encourage anyone in the city with a heart for helping people to get involved. Donate if you can and volunteer when you can.”

The Hub’s goals include creating a central location to provide homeless services and improving the experience for homeless individuals by eliminating the need to travel to multiple locations.

The new Consolidated Homeless Services Center also looks to help establish a better environment for applying for federal funding and engaging indirect service organizations as well as to create a replicable model for homeless services in Alabama

The Hub acts as a collaborative center, according to the city of Montgomery, bringing together a network of organizations to provide comprehensive assistance:



Rapid Re-Housing & Rental Assistance: Helping individuals and families secure safe and affordable housing.

Professional Intake & Assessment: Providing personalized guidance and connecting individuals with the right services.

Emergency Shelter: Offering immediate shelter and essential necessities in times of crisis.

Street Outreach: Engaging with unsheltered individuals to assess needs and offer support.

Education & Workforce Development: Empowering individuals through adult education, GED preparation, and job skills training.

Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services: Addressing mental health challenges and providing treatment for substance use disorders.

Veteran Services: Tailored support for homeless veterans to access benefits and housing.

Healthcare & Wellness: Delivering primary care, mental health care, and health education.

Employment Assistance: Helping individuals find and maintain employment to achieve self-sufficiency.

Transportation: Ensuring access to the CHSC and other essential services.

Hygiene & Sanitation: Providing access to showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities.

Crisis Intervention: Offering specialized support and de-escalation for individuals in crisis.

