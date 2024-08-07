Alabama Workforce Board aims to utilize state’s resources, improve job development

Governor Kay Ivey is announcing appointments to the newly established Alabama Workforce Board and its Executive Committee. Her administrations reports this marks a major milestone in the implementation of the Working for Alabama legislative package, which the Republican governor championed and signed into law earlier this year.

The Alabama Workforce Transformation Act, a key part of the package, created the Board and Executive Committee as part of the framework for Governor Ivey’s overhaul of the state’s workforce development initiatives.

The Ivey Administration is merging Alabama’s two existing state workforce boards, the Alabama Workforce Council and the State Workforce Development Board, to form the Alabama Workforce Board, and is creating the Executive Committee of the Alabama Workforce Board. The Board and its Executive Committee will place members of business and industry at the forefront of decisions related to Alabama’s public workforce.

“Throughout my tenure as governor, no matter what it is we are trying to accomplish, I ask what we can do today to prepare our state for success in the future. No doubt, ensuring we have an equipped workforce is critical as we look to fill jobs today and, in the future,” said Governor Ivey in a press release.

“I am pleased to appoint Jeff Peoples, president & CEO of Alabama Power, to chair the Executive Committee of the Alabama Workforce Board, and to appoint Phil Webb, president & CEO of Webb Concrete, to chair the newly established Alabama Workforce Board. We are stronger together by joining forces with private sector leaders to ensure our workforce needs are prioritized," Ivey continued.

A full list of the Executive Committee of the Alabama Workforce Board and the Alabama Workforce Board can be found here.

The Executive Committee of the Alabama Workforce Board will provide a strategic vision and plans for all of Alabama’s workforce development programs, including those funded with state and federal sources. The Executive Committee will also provide an annual budget recommendation and an annual plan for coordinating Alabama’s workforce development activities with the education and economic development systems.

The Alabama Workforce Board also includes one member of the Alabama Senate appointed by the presiding officer of the Senate and one member of the Alabama House of Representatives appointed by the Speaker of the House.

The Alabama Workforce Board complies with the requirements of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). Creating the Alabama Workforce Board will help to increase Alabama’s labor force participation rate, a priority for Governor Ivey, by more efficiently using state and federal workforce training funds.

Beginning in October 2025, the agency will be led by an Ivey cabinet secretary, the Secretary of Workforce. During this transition, the Governor’s Office will meet with the Executive Committee.

Governor Ivey spoke with members of the Executive Committee Monday and expressed her confidence and appreciation in the group she assembled. The appointments are effective October 1, 2024.