Study: Alabama among the most hazardous States for delivery drivers

A new report ranks Alabama in the top ten for most dangerous states for delivery drivers. The Florida based personal injury and car accident law firm Anidjar & Levine used the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool (FIRST) to determine the best and worst States for delivery driver accidents. The findings examined fatal crashes involving delivery vehicles, including vans or motorcycles. The data was scaled to per 100,000 residents per population, and identified the most dangerous month, day of the week, and time of day for couriers in each state.

Alabama came in at number nine most dangerous for delivery drivers, with close to seven deaths per one hundred thousand residents. The study was even more specific as to when serious accidents were most likely to occur. Here in Alabama, Saturdays in October, between 5 pm and 6 pm were statistically most likely for a delivery driver accident to occur. Right now is the most dangerous time of year for drivers in Oklahoma which ranked number seven in the report. Again, Saturday’s between 5 pm and 6 pm in August were most hazardous.

It turns out that Wyoming is the most dangerous state for delivery drivers with just over ten deaths per 100,000 residents each year. This is 102% higher than the national average The summer months were particularly dangerous for delivery drivers in Wyoming, with the most deaths occurring in July. The weekends were the riskiest time of week, likely due to things like people ordering a takeaway instead of cooking after social plans. Saturday is the most dangerous day to be a delivery driver in Wyoming, specifically between 4 PM and 5 PM.

Montana was second place as the most dangerous state for couriers with just over eight deaths per 100,000 residents. That’s 71% higher than the national average. July Saturdays are when drivers are most at risk in Montana, particularly between 8 PM and 9 PM. Mississippi took the third spot with slightly fewer deaths at 8.42 involving courier-style vehicles, per 100,000 residents. Fall is the most dangerous season in Mississippi, with October as the riskiest month, followed by September and August.

Arkansas is fourth with 8.34 fatal accidents involving courier-style vehicles reported annually per 100k residents. September is the state’s most dangerous month, with Saturdays becoming particularly dangerous between 6 PM and 7 PM.

Rounding out the top ten is North Dakota, with 6.55 annual deaths per 100k residents involving courier-style vehicles. July is the most dangerous month for delivery drivers, with Saturday evenings between 7 PM and 8 PM as the riskiest time.

The authors of the study noted that “delivery drivers have become increasingly important due to the rise in online shopping habits and the convenience of ordering groceries and takeout at the touch of a button. However, many don’t consider the safety of being a courier as the job comes with an increased risk of being involved in a fatal traffic accident – especially for those who are having to delivery during high-traffic periods or late at night when visibility is poor.” They suggest ordering restaurant takeout on days other than Saturday might lower the number of fatalities.