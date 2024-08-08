Tuscaloosa Farmers Market voted best in Alabama for third year in a row

The City of Tuscaloosa Farmers Market is getting recognition for being voted Best Farmers Market in Alabama in the 2024 America’s Farmers Market Celebration Awards.

This is the third consecutive year the Druid City’s market has won the majority of votes for best market in the Yellowhammer State.

The America’s Farmers Market Celebration is a national contest held by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition. Each year, market shoppers and supporters can vote online for their favorite market.

“The River Market staff works hard to cultivate a thriving market for the citizens of Tuscaloosa with a focus on shopping local and supporting local farms," said Alexis Clark, Tuscaloosa River Market Operations Manager, in a press release.

"During peak season, we have nearly three thousand residents who visit our markets each week and we are proud to offer them a wide variety of vendors, fresh local produce, live entertainment and more," Clark continued. "We're honored to be chosen as the best market in the state of Alabama for the third year in a row.”

The City of Tuscaloosa Farmers Market is open Saturdays year-round from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market, which is located at 1900 Jack Warner Parkway. The market is free and open to the public.

To learn more, visit tuscaloosafarmersmarket.com.

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Market Celebration, visit markets.farmland.org.