Governor Ivey kicking off Back-to-School Tour across Alabama

Kicking off her Back-to-School tour, Governor Kay Ivey is traveling to DeKalb and Mobile counties this week to visit and offer encouragement to students as Alabama schools begin the new academic year.

Monday, August 12: the governor will travel to DeKalb County to tour pre-k classrooms at the Fort Payne Pre-K Center, a participant in the Alabama First Class Pre-K program. For the 18th consecutive year, Alabama’s First Class Pre-K has led the nation in quality.

Joining the governor will be Alabama Department of Early Education Acting Secretary Jan Hume, Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett, Fort Payne Pre-K Center Principal Jackie Jennings, Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, state Sen. Steve Livingston and other local officials.

Tuesday, August 13: the governor will travel to Mobile County to deliver remarks to K through 8th grade students during a back-to-school pep rally at St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Governor Kay Ivey’s Back-to-School Tour will feature a diverse collection of learning institutions across the state, including public schools, Turnaround schools, private schools and charter schools.

Under Governor Ivey’s leadership, record funding has been secured for Alabama’s public schools, which is enabling schools to expand programs, improve facilities and enhance the educational experience for students across the state.

The Governor’s Turnaround Schools Initiative, launched the Fall of 2022, is designed to transform low-performing schools and the surrounding communities. Through this program, several schools have already seen significant improvements in academic performance and school culture.

Governor Ivey’s top priority during the 2024 legislative session, the CHOOSE Act, provides parents with greater choice in selecting the best educational environment for their children.

Her signature on this significant legislation reflects her commitment to expanding education options and ensuring that every Alabama student – no matter their zip code – has access to a school that meets their unique needs.

Additionally, Governor Ivey has been a staunch supporter for charter schools, which offer innovative educational approaches tailored to the needs of their students. She has continuously backed increased state support for charter schools.