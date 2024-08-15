Tuscaloosa’s overtime parking tickets drive collects more than 700 supplies for local students

Tuscaloosa City Schools is getting a boost in schools supplies from Druid City officials.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the weekly City Council meeting, the City of Tuscaloosa presented the school system with a school supply donation collected during the overtime parking tickets drive.

In July and August, Tuscaloosa residents had the opportunity to pay off $18 overtime parking tickets with school supplies valued at $10.

“I’m proud that the city is able to host this annual drive to provide extra support for our city schools students,” said Mayor Walt Maddox in a press release. “Instead of people paying a fine that they may owe to our Municipal Court, they can make their payment in school supplies that go to young people in our community who need it.”

Through this drive, the City of Tuscaloosa reports officials dismissed 241 overtime parking tickets. Residents donated 775 total supplies, including 41 backpacks and 7 lunchboxes.

“Within the past month, we’ve collected 775 items. We’re proud to share that this is a significant increase from last year’s numbers, and thankful to all those in the community who participated” said Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Administrator Jessica Steward in a press release.

Tuscaloosa City Schools will distribute the donated supplies to local students in need. This is the fifth year the Druid City has hosted this drive.

“Thank you for doing something creative and continuing to grow it bigger for our city and our kids,” said Focus Zone Community Resource Manager Kalissa Bormann in a press release. “We will get these handed out to the kids in all the schools that have needs.”