Alabama delegates are at the DNC National Convention, but the picking of names remains contentious

Alabama delegates are in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. And there’s an ongoing disagreement over which members will cast ballots. The State’s party says it’s taking legal action after the Democratic National Committee choose Alabama’s delegation. The State party reportedly missed a deadline to pick its own group. Despite the argument, Alabama Democratic leaders are supporting Kamala Harris for the nomination. Chairman Randy Kelly says the Vice President has re-energized the party.

“Well, she's dealing with the kind of issues that I'm concerned about. She's an advocate for minimum wage, affordable housing, maintaining health care, social security, Medicare. She is far the disenfranchised, and she has a track record.”

Latino voters and leaders say they are enthusiastic about Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, but for her to win their crucial support, they want to know where she stands on issues like the economy, immigration and education. As the nation’s largest minority group, Latinos form a key voting bloc in what’s shaping up to be a tight presidential election. Harris has won the backing of influential Latino groups, and some feel her success hinges on energizing young Latino voters. The country’s oldest Latino civil rights group endorsed Harris, the first time the League of United Latin American Citizens has endorsed a presidential candidate since its founding in 1929. Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelly says two groups Harris may not have to worry about are young voters and women.”

“She has been speaking on college campuses prior to running for president, and she's been well accepted at those college campuses, among young people,” said Kelley. “But, also she's bringing in the same town coalition that President Obama had on women’s issues.”

Kelley was initially in favor of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as Harris’ running mate. But, he’s since come around to supporting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. One other issue is the lack of contact between Kamala Harris and the press. During Kamala Harris' thrill ride that has upended the 2024 presidential campaign, journalists for the most part have been on the outside looking in. The vice president hasn't given an interview and has barely engaged with reporters since becoming the Democratic choice to replace Joe Biden.

That's about to change, now that it has become a campaign issue. But for journalists, the larger lesson is that their role as presidential gatekeepers is probably diminishing forever.

Harris travels with reporters on Air Force Two and frequently talks to them, but her campaign staff insists the conversations are off the record. Outside of the plane on Thursday, she approached cameras and notebooks to publicly answer some questions, and one of them was about when she would sit down for an in-depth interview.

“I've talked to my team,” she said. “I want us to get an interview together by the end of the month.”

