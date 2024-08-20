Tickets soon going on sale for Alabama, Memphis matchup in 2024 Rocket City Classic

The Rocket City Classic, presented by Akima, is returning in 2024 with an SEC collegiate basketball game matchup at the Von Braun Center (VBC) Propst Arena in Huntsville for the second straight year.

Alabama will face Memphis on Oct. 28 in an NCAA-approved exhibition game benefitting the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

“We are excited to welcome the Alabama basketball team back to Huntsville for a game at VBC Propst Arena,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announced in a press release.

“After making a historic run to the Final Four last year, this is a tremendous opportunity for our community and provide a showcase that will bring the national spotlight on our great city with a stellar matchup against a strong Memphis team led by NBA legend Penny Hardaway,” he continued.

The Rocket City Classic returns in 2024 featuring an exhibition matchup between @AlabamaMBB and @Memphis_MBB on October 28th in Propst Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. CT! pic.twitter.com/c657Z9nbR2 — Rocket City Classic (@rktcityclassic) August 19, 2024

The returning duo of Mark Sears and Grant Nelson leads Alabama. For Sears, it will reportedly be a homecoming of sorts for the Muscle Shoals native after a sensational season in which he averaged 21.5 points per game, including a season-high 35 against Purdue. Nelson became a fan favorite after transferring from North Dakota State, averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds on the Final Four team.

“We are excited and looking forward to partnering with Memphis for this meaningful event in Huntsville,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “This exhibition game is a chance to benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and give back to people in need, which goes beyond basketball. We look forward to seeing our fans in Huntsville and the opportunity to play a quality program in Memphis.”

Akima returns as the event’s presenting sponsor, continuing their commitment to Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal. This year’s game will serve as an FBI appreciation night, highlighting the new FBI headquarters in Huntsville and its plan for growth through the end of the decade.

The game will serve as a fundraiser for the Heartbeat Heroes project, which provides increased access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in parks, schools, recreational facilities and other community gathering areas. Huntsville Hospital Foundation will also serve as the charitable beneficiary of the event to meet NCAA guidelines for exhibition games between Division I schools.

“Thanks to Alabama and Memphis for their support through this event; Huntsville Hospital will be able to further improve outcomes, not just within our hospital walls, but out in the community,” said Sarah Savage-Jones, Huntsville Hospital Foundation President, in a press statement. “Funds donated through the Rocket City Classic will help us strategically place more community AEDs in areas they are needed most, increasing the likelihood of timely intervention during cardiac emergencies and truly saving lives.”

The 2024 Rocket City Classic continues an effort to promote Huntsville as a premium college basketball destination, building on the historic 2023-24 season that saw a neutral-site men’s and women’s game in Propst Arena and Conference USA crowning its men’s and women’s basketball champions.

Tickets will be available for presale through VBC channels on Aug. 22 and will go on sale to the public on Aug. 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Prices start at $40. Fans can choose from several price points for their experience. Read more on the announcement here.