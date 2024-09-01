Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide shine in opening night romp

Kalen DeBoer led his team through the pre-game walk of champions, past the statue of Nick Saban and later onto Nick Saban Field. The pre-game hype video included Saban's famous comment in 2010 celebrating the first of his six national titles with the Crimson Tide: "I just want everybody here to know: This is not the end, this is the beginning."

This, however, really was the beginning for DeBoer.

The 49-year-old made his Alabama debut in Saturday night's 63-0 romp over Western Kentucky, replacing a seven-time national champion coach whose shadow still looms large on campus and across college football.

"It was a lot of fun," DeBoer said. "The walk of champions was special for a lot of our players. It's always going to be that way. You can just feel the buzz. That was a lot of fun. The new guys especially enjoying it."

DeBoer wasn't the only new guy making a huge splash for Alabama against a clearly outmanned first opponent, though the players gave him the game ball.

Freshman Ryan Williams, DeBoer's most coveted recruit after his arrival, showed why by slipping behind the defense for touchdown catches of 84 and 55 yards from Jalen Milroe in the first half.

"I'm going to be honest, it was just a matter of the ball in the air, it's coming to me, so I'm going to do exactly what I practiced and make a play," Williams said.

What went through his mind seeing all that open field in front of him? "Just run fast and put some points on the board for my guys."

They were his only catches but they flashed the 17-year-old's star potential after he reclassified to enroll a year early.

Williams, who had withdrawn his commitment after Saban's retirement, was such a priority that DeBoer called him from the plane on his way from Washington. Huskies transfer Germie Bernard had one catch for 17 yards for a team replacing its three leading receivers.

"It doesn't seem like the game's too fast for him," DeBoer said. "It's impressive that a guy his age can do the things he's doing."

Michigan transfer free safety Keon Sabb set up two first-quarter touchdowns with interceptions, which he returned 23 and 64 yards. It was a welcome sight for fans worrying about the void left by star Caleb Downs, now at Ohio State.

"A guy that was just at the right spot at the right time and made the plays," DeBoer said. "That's what it's all about."

A number of newcomers got to play significant playing time, with others who played big roles including Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman LT Overton and freshman defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe.

All in all, it was a fun debut for DeBoer & Co.

"It was awesome," Milroe said. "What made it so awesome was that all the work that was done in the dark was coming out to shine. I'm super excited for our offense, super excited for our team."