Two Limestone County students arrested after making terroristic threats

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is announcing actions have been taken against a Clements High School student for making a terrorist threat.

Federal authorities discovered the threat on Sept. 11, and local law enforcement made the arrest.

According to authorities, this is the second student charged in relation to the threats, as an Elkmont High School student was arrested the same day for making the same threat.

In a Facebook post, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the FBI discovered a second threat and quickly forwarded it to the Alabama Fusion Center.

"We are grateful to our partners at the FBI and the Alabama Fusion Center for swiftly relaying this threat to us," said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin in the social media post. "This demonstrates the effectiveness of multiple agencies working together to ensure the safety of our children."

The Facebook post also explains that the threat made by the Clements High School student was directed toward the school.

The Sheriff's Office says investigators responded to the suspect's home, where the student was located. Probable cause was found to arrest the student for making a terrorist threat in the second degree.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office explains a person commits the crime of making a terrorist threat in the second degree when they, based on an objective evaluation, credibly threaten to commit a crime of violence against a person or to damage any property by use of a bomb, explosive, weapon of mass destruction, firearm, deadly weapon or other mechanism.

Authorities say they will not tolerate these types of threats in their community and will prosecute violators to the fullest extent of the law.