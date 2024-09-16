Rumors are buzzing that Trump may attend Alabama Georgia game in Tuscaloosa

For College football fans in Tuscaloosa, it might be 2019 all over again. Rumors spread by a conservative commentator are that Donald Trump may attend the SEC Championship rematch between Alabama and Georgia in Tuscaloosa. The Tide spoiled the Bulldogs chance at a national football championship three-peat by defeating Georgia for the SEC Championship. The Dogs dropped to number six, while Alabama lost in the Rose Bowl to Michigan.

Trump’s last Crimson Tide oriented visit to Tuscaloosa was in 2019 when Alabama faced LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium. At that time the AP reported…

Trump’s reception at the showdown between Louisiana State and Alabama contrasted with the scene at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, where was booed, and the mixed response to his appearance at a martial arts fight in New York. Trump sat one tier above the field and waved as fans turned around to look up at the president. He smiled, gave a thumbs-up a few times and threw a couple of fist bumps into the air as the Alabama fans waved red and white pompoms in response. First lady Melania Trump got an equally enthusiastic welcome.

There was little sign of political sentiment on campus but plenty of bipartisan grumbling about the long lines to get in due to enhanced security. Trump left in the fourth quarter of the game, which LSU won 46-41.

The inflatable figure depicting a baby Donald Trump wearing a diaper, which has been seen at protests around the world, made an appearance in Tuscaloosa. The organizer of the group that “adopted” the balloon for the event told police a man with a knife cut an 8-foot-long gash in its back, deflating it. Tuscaloosa police said in a statement that a 32-year-old local man was charged with criminal mischief in the incident.

A protester during the 2019 visit carried a sign that said “Roll Tide Impeach 45" and another held a sign saying she had sold her ticket and donated the money to the Alabama Democratic Party.

But there were more pro-Trump signs. One woman wore an oversized red MAGA hat and carried a sign saying: “Make BAMA #1 Again.” There were flags emblazoned with “Trump 2020" and banners that read: “Keep America Great Trump 2020.”

Presidents have long used sporting events to woo support, but these events also are a venue for fans to express their own political leanings.

Whether Trump shows up or not in Tuscaloosa a week from Saturday, Georgia knows an opponent inevitably will score a touchdown because that's football, and no defense is perfect despite the No. 2 Bulldogs looking impermeable right now. Georgia expects plenty of shots from number 4 ranked Alabama and dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe when it visits Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28 after a bye week. The 'Dawgs enter their down time one spot lower in the AP Top 25 but feeling good about allowing just seven field goals over the past four games dating to last season.

"Our defense takes a lot of pride in how they play, our defensive staff does an incredible job," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said, noting his team's red-zone defense and limiting explosive plays as keys to their success.

"They work really hard on game planning for people. We're going to play better and better offenses, (so) we've got to get better and better. But it's pretty hard to do. I don't know if anybody in college football has been able to sustain it. It's just pretty hard to do."