Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Household Hazardous Waste Collection event coming to West Mobile

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:30 AM CDT
Pixabay

Registration is still open for the City of Mobile's Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. It's set for Sept. 21 at the Greater Gulf State Fairground (1035 Cody Rd) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event will allow Mobile residents to safely and responsibly discard items that the city cannot accept during routine trash and garbage collection, according to the city.

Some accepted items include automotive fluids, aerosols, batteries, fluorescent tubes, paint, cleaners, pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers.

Scrap tires, explosives, firearms, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical waste, appliances and equipment will not be accepted.

This collection event is open to City of Mobile residents and individuals only. Contractors and businesses will not be allowed to drop off items during the event.

To accommodate traffic, prior registration is required to participate.

Some of the earlier time slots have already filled up, but residents can register for the event and find a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items here.
Tags
News Mobile AlabamaCity of MobilecommunityAlabama Gulf CoastGulf Coast
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate