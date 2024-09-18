Household Hazardous Waste Collection event coming to West Mobile

Registration is still open for the City of Mobile's Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. It's set for Sept. 21 at the Greater Gulf State Fairground (1035 Cody Rd) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event will allow Mobile residents to safely and responsibly discard items that the city cannot accept during routine trash and garbage collection, according to the city.

Some accepted items include automotive fluids, aerosols, batteries, fluorescent tubes, paint, cleaners, pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers.

Scrap tires, explosives, firearms, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical waste, appliances and equipment will not be accepted.

This collection event is open to City of Mobile residents and individuals only. Contractors and businesses will not be allowed to drop off items during the event.

To accommodate traffic, prior registration is required to participate.

Some of the earlier time slots have already filled up, but residents can register for the event and find a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items here.