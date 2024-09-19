Fiesta, food, fun: Festivals in Birmingham happening through the end of September

September is soon coming to a close, but the city of Birmingham is putting on multiple events through the end of the month. Some are centered around gaming and cosplaying, while others showcase the arts, culture and what's special about the Yellowhammer State:

FOOD+ Culture Fest : Sept. 19-22 at Pepper Place and Sloss Furnaces

Patrons can enjoy five signature events and an amplified Saturday Market over four days in a celebration of The Year of Alabama Food. FOOD+ Culture Fest showcases more than 50 featured chefs, mixologists, brewers and more.

Participants can taste and experience the cuisine, culture and character that makes Birmingham the Food Destination of the South.

From live funk to fine dining, patrons can get a serving of the perfect taste of Alabama heritage, cuisine, traditions and unique and flavorful culture.

This annual festival is dedicated to equity, the arts, sustainability and community growth. The event is committed to all forms of the culinary arts, with passion in equal parts reverence for tradition and excitement for innovation.

Fiesta BHAM : Sept. 28 at Linn Park

Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture is a colorful event in downtown Linn Park. Patrons can learn about the many Hispanic countries and their cultures through art, music food and dance.

From tortas to tacos and jerk chicken to pupusas, this festival puts on the spread. Here, participants can find Salvadorian, Caribbean, and Brazilian food, from warm plantains, tapiocas, and quesadillas to tamales and corn cups. Come hungry!

Since its inception in 2003, Fiesta has served as a bridge, celebrating the culturally diverse traditions of Latin America’s various Spanish-speaking countries right here in Birmingham. With the goal of educating the public about the many different Hispanic countries and their cultures, Fiesta gives Alabamians a unique opportunity to experience the best of Latin American countries in their own backyard through multiculturalism, sensitivity and acceptance.

Advance tickets are $15, and children ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Donations to the Fiesta scholarship fund at Fiesta are encouraged at the event.

Alabama Comic Con : Sept. 28-29 at The BJCC

Alabama Comic Convention is a two-day event being held at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex on 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd.

The con will bring together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists and fan groups, in a fun, family-friendly environment. Players can participate in Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, a Pokémon Tournament and a cosplay contest.

Panel rooms include topics like Anime One Hit Wonders, The Anatomy of a Villain, How You Can Game to Change Kid’s Health, How To Write Your First Mystery Novel and The Making of a True Crime Podcast.

Fan groups include Bama Wrestling / Bruized News, Friday Night Frights, The Hesitation Station, Kami Con and Grim Film Features. Tickets can be purchased here.