Rumors swirl as former Alabama star QB benched by the Carolina Panthers

ESPN reports several NFL teams have expressed interest in a trade for former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers benched their signal caller in favor of new starter Andy Dalton for today’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Young won the Heisman Trophy while at Alabama in 2021. He led the Crimson Tide in a national championship loss to Georgia.

UA’s athletic website says Young is the only quarterback in Alabama history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two seasons. He finished second in program history for career passing yards, over eight thousand, and eighty passing touchdowns. Young was the Crimson Tide's all-time leader for five-touchdown games with five. He was selected as a second team All-American by Pro Football Focus and USA Today, earned second team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. Young was selected as the Most Valuable Player in the Sugar Bowl, as well as a finalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level in the United States. He was selected as a finalist for the Manning Award, named a semifinalist for the Maxwell and the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Officially, the Panthers say they’re not interested in trading Young. However sources tell ESPN the possibility is being discussed behind closed doors at Carolina. Reportedly, the most likely scenario is a deal struck sometime during the offseason. The team appears likely to hold onto Young, in case he’s needed later in the season.

For today’s game between Young’s Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas, Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to two people close to the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders haven't announced that Koonce won't play this season. The club placed him on injured reserve before the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. That meant Koonce would miss at least the first four games. One of the people said Koonce will undergo surgery soon to repair a torn ACL.