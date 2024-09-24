Federal aid directed to Alabaman ahead of tropical threat, residents should remain "weather aware"

This system is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday, and the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida west gulf coast… pic.twitter.com/BnWJfOxex0 — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 24, 2024

Meteorologists are cautioning Alabamians about Tropical Storm Helene and the storm's possible impact on the state in the following days. This includes storms and a threat of some flooding, with federal aid now being directed to the Yellowhammer State.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Tropical Storm Helene and his administration is in touch with officials from states in the storm, the White House said on Tuesday.

“Federal resources and personnel are prepositioned, including generators, food, and water, along with search and rescue and power restoration teams. At the direction of the President, FEMA has also deployed teams to Florida and Alabama to embed with local emergency response personnel to support their efforts, as needed,” White House spokesperson Jeremy Edwards said in a statement.

The system is expected to hit Florida the hardest but could also reach other parts of the Gulf Coast, including Alabama.

Stay safe with weather alerts and safety tips when you're on-the-go.



Get the app for your smartphone here



NWS Mobile posted to X on September 24, 2024

The National Weather Service (NWS) posted to X on Tuesday, "This system is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday, and the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida west gulf coast is increasing. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been issued, and residents should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and also follow advice given by local officials."

Meteorologists report Helene could strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before approaching the northeast Gulf Coast. Given the anticipated large size, storm surge, wind and rain are predicted to extend far from the center of the expected storm when it hits Florida.

Weather experts say a large part of Alabama, Georgia and Florida are at risk of flooding starting Wednesday. This could continue through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Mobile is cautioning residents on the Alabama Gulf Coast to be "weather aware" and prepared for the incoming severe weather, posting to X, "A meteorologist won't fit in your pocket, but the @FEMA app will! Stay safe with weather alerts and safety tips when you're on-the-go."

FEMA offers this guide on "Words to Know" in the event of a hurricane:

—Evacuation: Leaving an area due to unsafe conditions.

—Hurricane Warning: Hurricane conditions with sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected within a specified area in the next 36 hours.

—Hurricane Watch: Hurricane conditions with sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible within a specified area in the next 48 hours.

—Storm Surge: The rise in seawater level caused solely by a storm.

Storm surge is a threat to coastal areas when a storm is approaching. It happens fast and has the power to wash out roads, buildings, and may endanger the lives of people nearby.



Follow @NHC_Surge and @NHC_Atlantic for updates if Tropical Storm #Helene is in your forecast.

Download the FEMA app and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide. Sign up for community alerts in your area and be aware of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), which require no sign up.

Ready.gov offers the following hurricane safety tips:

—Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your hurricane plans. Include the office, kids’ day care, and anywhere else you frequent in your hurricane plans. Ensure your business has a continuity plan to continue operating when disaster strikes.

—Help your Neighborhood: Check with neighbors, senior adults, or those who may need additional help securing hurricane plans to see how you can be of assistance to others

—Those with Disabilities: Identify if you may need additional help during an emergency if you or anyone else in your household is an individual with a disability.

—Gather Supplies: Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies and pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk. You may not have access to these supplies for days or even weeks after a hurricane.

—Know your Evacuation Zone: You may have to evacuate quickly due to a hurricane if you live in an evacuation zone. Learn your evacuation routes, practice with your household and pets, and identify where you will stay.

—Get Tech Ready: Keep your cell phone charged when you know a hurricane is in the forecast and purchase backup charging devices to power electronics.

More safety tips and resources can be found here.