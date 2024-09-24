Young Learners Series in Florence to highlight Native American Music of the Southwest

Children and tweens from North Alabama are gaining knowledge on Native American culture and history at the Florence Indian Mound Museum.

The institution is hosting the Young Learners Series, where students can explore the early history of the Shoals through short lessons and hands-on learning exercises.

Each month will feature a practice that relates to Native American culture. Participants will explore the history and cultural meaning behind each practice while engaging in an activity related to that topic.

The focus of the next class will be on Native American Music of the Southwest. The program is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10:00 a.m.

Music is an artistic expression that has been shared by the tribes of the Southwest for centuries, specifically, the Pueblo Nations, the Navajo (Dine) and the Apache Nations, according to the Florence Indian Mound Museum.

Music is used for self-expression, as the carrier of language, and as a catalyst for bringing people together and keeping culture alive. Today, the music of the Native American people of the Southwest continues to be celebrated and shared in many different ways.

The Florence Indian Mound Museum reports participants will make instruments and learn a dance during the Sept. 28 program, which is free and is sponsored by the City of Florence Department of Arts and Museums and the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.

The Young Learners Series began in 2018 as one of the first programs the museum implemented upon opening. The program has conducted lessons on rivers, houses and foods that Indigenous people eat in their culture.

The Florence Indian Mound Museum is located at 1028 S. Court St. in Florence and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information and a full calendar of events, visit the Young Learner Series website or call 256-760-6427.