Helene bringing more rain to Alabama this week as well as the UA-UGA game this weekend

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Pixabay

Helene strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday, and forecasters warned that the storm would intensify as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico.

President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and deployed Federal Emergency Management Agency teams to Florida and Alabama to support local first responders.

Federal authorities are positioning generators, food and water, along with search-and-rescue and power restoration teams, the White House said.

The coastal areas of Florida are expected to get hit the hardest from the storm system with a predicted landfall on Thursday. Local forecasters say the most likely location for landfall will be the Big Bend of Florida, east of Panama City.

Forecasters warned of the possibility of tornadoes Wednesday night over parts of the western Florida peninsula and southern Alabama and said the tornado risk would increase Thursday, expanding across Florida and into parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

A large part of Alabama continues to be at risk of flooding through Friday morning.

A high-stakes AP Top 25 game between heavyweights Georgia and Alabama is also on the minds of football fans. The No. 4-ranked University of Alabama (UA) is hosting No. 2-ranked University of Georgia (UGA) in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 28. Both teams are undefeated.

Fans are wondering if the weather conditions will allow for the matchup in the Druid City. Local meteorologist James Spann shared some words on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding Saturday's game and the days leading up to it:

"With this northwest motion, the weather in inland parts of Alabama will be windy and very wet Thursday... the eastern half of Alabama could see 3-5 inches of rain Wednesday through Friday, with 2-4 inches for the western counties," Spann posted.

As for the game between heavyweights Georgia and Alabama, Spann posted, "The weekend across Alabama will be much drier, and we expect only scattered showers Saturday for the college football games."

The Alabama meteorologist added, "Understand all of this could easily change; once the system actually forms confidence in the forecast will be much higher, and we can make specific impact forecasts."

Alabama's upcoming game against Georgia is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff time on Saturday, Sept. 28 in Tuscaloosa and will be aired on ABC.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
