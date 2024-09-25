Tuscaloosa voters say "no" to proposed tax increase benefitting city school system

Tuscaloosa voters have rejected a proposed property tax increase that would have benefited Tuscaloosa City Schools (TCS). The hike would have meant $17 million a year for education in Tuscaloosa.

In unofficial returns, the proposal had 5,704 "No" votes, or 53%, and 4,999 "Yes" votes, or 47%. About 16.5% of the city's registered voters participated in Tuesday’s referendum.

Opponents of the property tax hike paid for billboards urging voters to say no to the measure, which could add about $230 to the tax bill of a $200,000 home. The message was that homeowners couldn’t afford the expense.

Supporters of the hike said education costs have almost tripled since the last tax hike in 1986. If approved, the referendum would have increased the millage rate the schools receive to 11.5 mill.

The revenue would reportedly have gone toward guaranteed Pre-K, a police officer in every school, driver’s education and financial literacy classes, and art and music instruction year-round.

Tuscaloosa City Schools said ahead of the vote that if the referendum did not pass, the system would face financial challenges as COVID-related federal funding ends. TCS said this will result in cuts which will heavily impact teachers and students.