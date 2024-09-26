Birmingham community receives federal aid, support, resources after Hush Lounge mass shooting

A federal program that provides aid and promotes justice for crime victims is extending support to the Birmingham community in the wake of a mass shooting outside Hush, a lounge in the Five Points South district.

This comes as Alabama authorities and the FBI continue to investigate the incident, where four people were shot and killed and more than a dozen injured outside a nightspot in what police described as a targeted “hit” by multiple shooters over the weekend.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said authorities believe the shooting targeted one of the people who was killed, possibly in a murder-for-hire. He explained a vehicle pulled up and “multiple shooters” got out and began firing, then fled, he said. Investigators were trying to determine whether anyone fired back, creating crossfire.

As the investigation continues, Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), a part of the Office of Justice Programs, is offering support for the victims and the Five Points South neighborhood.

Resources from the OVC for victim service providers, law enforcement, first responders and community and faith leaders responding to the tragedy are listed below:

VictimConnect

VictimConnect is an OVC-funded service that offers confidential assistance to victims of crime. Trained specialists are available to help you locate services in your area, including mental health counseling, legal services, and more. Contact VictimConnect, Monday-Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. eastern time at:

—Phone or text: 855-4-VICTIM (855-484-2846)

—Chat: https://victimconnect.org/get-help/victimconnect-chat

—Dial 711 and VictimConnect staff can provide services through an interpreter in more than 200 languages and to hearing- and speech-impaired individuals.

Disaster Distress Helpline

The Disaster Distress Helpline, funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, is a national hotline dedicated to year-round disaster crisis counseling.

This 24/7 toll free, multilingual, crisis support service is available to residents in the United States and its territories experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. Call or text the hotline at 800-985-5990.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a source of support available 24/7 to people in crisis, including people experiencing challenging reactions to disasters. Support is available in English or Spanish.

—Phone or text: 988

—Chat: https://988lifeline.org/chat

Victim Compensation

The Alabama Crime Victim Compensation program, funded in part through the OVC-administered Crime Victims Fund, may help offset a victim’s financial burden related to funeral, mental health, medical, and other expenses. Following is contact information for this program:

Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission:

—Phone: 334-290-4420 or 800-541-9388

—Email Contact Form: https://acvcc.alabama.gov/about/contact-us

The Office for Victims of Crime is a part of the Office of Justice Programs, within the U.S. Department of Justice. The OVC's mission is to provide aid and promote justice for crime victims. The office was created in 1988 in an amendment to the Victims of Crime Act of 1984.

More information on the resources offered by the department can be found here.