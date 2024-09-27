Auburn Community Theatre hosting auditions for "Over the River and Through the Woods"

The Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) will soon hold open auditions for a staged reading of "Over the River and Through the Woods," the next production in AACT's 20th season.

Auditions will take place on Oct. 21 and 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center.

This warm-hearted and funny family comedy centers on Nick Cristano, a young professional living in New York City, and his loving, tenacious Italian-American grandparents.

When Nick is offered a promotion in Seattle, his grandparents scheme to keep him closer to home by introducing him to the charming Caitlin O’Hare.

The play explores themes of intergenerational relationships, deep familial love, and the small heartbreaks that come with life’s inevitable changes.

The staged reading format offers a unique opportunity for both seasoned actors and newcomers, as memorization is not required and rehearsals are minimal. Roles are available for actors ages 18 and older, including:



Nick Cristano, 30s

Caitlin O'Hare, 30s

Grandmothers: Aida and Emma

Grandfathers: Frank and Nunzio

Scripts will be provided for audition readings. There will be eight to 10 rehearsals leading up to the performances on Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Rehearsals will not be held on Halloween or during Thanksgiving week.

For more information on auditions, visit auburnact.org or contact the director, Andrea Holliday, at auburnareacomtheatre@gmail.com.

