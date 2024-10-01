New city parking kiosks online in entertainment district, high-traffic areas of Montgomery

Montgomery residents now have an updated parking experience around the city. 69 new parking kiosks went online this week.

The kiosks have been strategically placed in the heart of the entertainment district in high-traffic areas to ensure a smooth parking experience as residents move about the city’s downtown area.

The meters are still able to accept coin payments, but a more efficient parking experience includes the ability for residents to pay for parking utilizing a Visa or Mastercard.

The city says, at the kiosks, users can enter their license plate number, select the appropriate amount of parking time needed, and pay using a form of card payment.

Residents should note that there are still some functional single-space parking meters in place, most of which exist on the outskirts of downtown.

When parking, the city says residents are advised that if there is a parking meter directly in front of their parking space, they will pay that meter directly.

If there is no parking meter directly in front of the parking space, then residents should proceed to the nearby kiosk to pay for parking.

Steps to Pay at New Parking Kiosks:



Press Green checkmark button Enter your license plate number, then press checkmark If utilizing a card payment, enter the length of stay using the “+” or “-“ keys Present payment in coins or card Take your receipt

Residents also continue to have the option of using the ParkMobile parking app on a cellular device.

Residents can download the app, text the key work present on the side of the parking kiosk or scan the QR code to pay online.