After the storm: Alabama residents urged to follow hurricane safety precautions

The State of Alabama is lending help to areas feeling the impact of major severe storm systems and recovering from the devastation left behind.

Residents of the storm-battered mountains of western North Carolina are lining up for water and food, hunted for cellphone signals and slogged buckets from creeks to flush toilets days after Hurricane Helene’s destruction, which has a death toll of more than 150 people across the Southeast.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Governor Kay Monday directed the activation of an Alabama National Guard team to assist in the most heavily impacted areas of North Carolina.

Back in Alabama, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has issued an emergency order waiving rules for skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and specialty care assisted living facilities.

This is allowing displaced individuals from healthcare facilities in affected states to be placed in licensed healthcare facilities in Alabama and allowing modifications temporarily allowing facilities to exceed their licensed bed capacity. The complete order may be read at the ADPH Health Provider Standards website.

Dr. Scott also urges residents to heed the following health and safety warnings if they've experienced any flooding and damage:

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Never use generators, grills, camp stoves or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, basement, garage or camper--or even outside near an open window. Keep these devices at least 20 feet away from any door, window or vent and also use a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector any time you use one of these devices.

CO is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death if breathed. When power outages occur during emergencies such as hurricanes, people often try to use alternative sources of fuel or electricity for heating, cooling or cooking.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

Food Safety

Power outages associated with hurricane storm force winds can cause concerns about the safety of frozen and refrigerated foods. As a general rule, a full upright or chest freezer will keep foods frozen for about two days without power.

A partially full freezer will keep foods frozen for about one day. This time may be extended by keeping the door shut. A refrigerator will keep foods cool for four to six hours if the door is kept closed as much as possible.

Chain Saw Injuries

Follow these safeguards against injury while using a chain saw:



Wear the appropriate protective equipment, including hard hat, safety glasses, hearing protection, heavy work gloves, cut-resistant leg wear (chain saw chaps) that extend from the waist to the top of the foot, and boots which cover the ankle.

Bystanders or coworkers should remain at least two tree lengths (at least 150 feet) away from anyone felling a tree and at least 30 feet from anyone operating a chain saw to remove limbs or cut a fallen tree.

If injury occurs, apply direct pressure over site(s) of heavy bleeding; this act may save lives.

Power Lines

If power lines are lying on the ground or dangling near the ground, do not touch them. Notify your utility company as soon as possible that lines have been damaged, or that the power lines are down, but do not attempt to move or repair the power lines.

Avoid driving through standing water if downed power lines are in the water. If a power line falls across your vehicle while you are driving, continue to drive away from the line.

Septic Tanks

During heavy rains and floods, the ground can become saturated. Residents who use an onsite sewage disposal system (a septic tank system) may be experiencing performance problems due to these rain-soaked conditions.

Follow these suggestions that may provide some relief:



Limit water usage when possible by reducing toilet flushing, dishwashing, clothes washing and showering.

Consider laundering at commercial establishments, as this will significantly reduce the demand on your own system.

Inspect disposal areas for depressions where rainwater ponding may occur. Adding soil to these depressions will aid in surface drainage.

Inspect roof draining and gutters to ensure that rainwater run-off is diverted away from the disposal area.

Consider having your septic tank pumped out. This may provide temporary relief and may help with maintenance for long-term system performance.

Well Water

Severe flooding can put drinking water wells at increased risk for contamination from floodwater that may contain sewage. Persons in areas where there may have been flash floods should test their private water wells before drinking water from them. Private wells that have been covered by flood water should be assumed to have been contaminated.

Do not drink water from your well or feed it to your animals until you have tested it and have received a satisfactory test result. Sample kits may be obtained from the local health departments and state health department laboratories, which are equipped to sample well water for bacteriological contamination.

Animals

Stray animals can pose a danger during a storm. Most animals are disoriented and displaced, so do not corner them. Certain animals may carry rabies; therefore, care should be taken to avoid contact with strays.

Although rabies is rare, it may be transmitted in Alabama by foxes, bats, raccoons or rarely other animals. If you are bitten by an animal, seek immediate medical attention as soon as possible. If an animal must be removed, contact your local animal control authorities.

Mold

Flooding creates opportunity for molds to grow. Take precautionary measures to avoid indoor air quality problems in repairing storm-damaged homes and buildings following floods.

Molds are mainly a health hazard to that part of the population that is allergic to them. Proper cleanup of molds decreases the amount available to cause symptoms.

Most molds do not cause infections, but some molds are a health risk to people with immune problems such as HIV infection, cancer patients taking chemotherapy, and people who have received organ transplants. People with asthma, allergies, or other breathing conditions may be more sensitive to mold.

More information on health and safety warnings from ADPH regarding flooding and damage clean up can be found here.