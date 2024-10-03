Getting spooky: Mobile offering frightening fun to all creepy creatures during October

Calling all creepy creatures! The City of Mobile is offering frightening fun for the month of October. Mark your calendar for these spooky and festive events:

26TH ANNUAL DAUPHIN STREET BEER FESTIVAL

Saturday, October 5

Downtown Mobile

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Patrons can sample 56 craft brews and imports from around the globe at 13 local taverns and restaurants. Limited tickets are available, so secure yours early. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more details and ticket information, click here.

LODA ARTWALK CELEBRATES HALLOWEEN

Friday, October 11

Downtown Mobile

6:00-9:00 p.m.

A frightfully fun night at the October LODA ArtWalk. Explore amazing local art and unique vendors, then head over to the Kids' Zone for spooky crafts and picture-perfect Halloween photo ops. Patrons are invited to wear their best costumes, enjoy festive fun and celebrate creativity in the community.

ROLL MOBILE 2024-TOURIST

Friday, October 11th

Bienville Square

150 Dauphin St.

6:00-9:00 p.m.

The theme for the Roll Mobile skate night in October celebrates Halloween, so come dressed in your best spooky or festive costume and skate the night away. The skate rink entrance is located at the corner of Conception & Dauphin Street. Free skate rentals are available for the first 50 people, including roller skates, socks and safety gear.

*Roller skates or roller blades only. No Skateboards, bicycles, scooters or hoverboards are allowed.

FALL MARKET IN THE PARK

Saturdays, October 12 - November 16

Cathedral Square

150 Dauphin St.

7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Whether you're stocking up on autumn essentials or just enjoying a day out in the park, patrons are invited to enjoy the best of the season at Fall Market in the Park.

Explore a wide variety of fresh, locally grown produce, artisanal goods and handcrafted items from local vendors while enjoying live entertainment. A selection of vendors accepts SNAP benefits, making fresh, healthy options accessible to all.

MOB-TOBER FEST

Saturday, October 26

Langan Park

4901 Ziegler Blvd.

1:00 5:00 P.M.

A spook-tacular day of family-friendly fun and unforgettable memories. This Fall festival is packed-full of activities for everyone: a live DJ, face painting and inflatables for the kids.

Patrons can also release their creativity and dress to impress in the all-ages costume contest! With categories like Most Creative, Best Scariest, Best Overall, Most Hilarious, Best Owner & Pet, Best Makeup, and Best Family/Group Costume; there’s a chance for everyone to win.

The pet contest kicks off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the human contest. Winners will take home awards and enjoy a special photo moment. Registration is free but required, and it closes on Oct. 20th. Register here.