USA Olympians joining Get-A-Way Skatepark's free expo for Huntsville skateboarders

Skateboarders and skate enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are invited to check out The Oververt Challenge at Get-A-Way Skatepark in John Hunt Park on Oct. 6.

City of Huntsville

The event in Huntsville will feature a high-energy skate jam with cash and prize giveaways, followed by a skate clinic, sponsored by The Skatepark Project and Exposure Skate, and led by USA Olympians Bryce Wettstein and Jordyn Barratt.

“Huntsville is excited to host this great event at the Get-A-Way Skate Park, a favorite spot for skateboarders of all ages,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a press release. “We’re sure to witness some incredible talent, which will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of skaters.”

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., The Oververt Challenge will take over the ¾ pipe with an open skate jam, featuring several pro skaters.

Skaters can register from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to participate in the jam, where they’ll have a chance to win cash prizes and other giveaways.

A free skate clinic from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. will provide an opportunity for skaters to learn from some of the best in the sport.

USA Women Olympians Bryce Wettstein and Jordyn Barratt will lead the clinic, offering their expertise and skills to help skaters of all levels improve.

“We’re thrilled to bring this event to Huntsville and share the incredible energy of skateboarding with the local community,” said Mark Russell, Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director in a press release. “It’s amazing to see young skaters grow and push themselves, and we hope the clinic inspires more people to get on a board and give it a try.”

There will be a limited number of free boards and helmets given away to participants, made possible through the Skatepark Project and Exposure Skate.