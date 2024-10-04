Digital Media Center
Tuscaloosa breaks ground on new Burrell Odom Park

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 4, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
default
City of Tuscaloosa
default

The City of Tuscaloosa is breaking ground on the new Burrell Odom Park. Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilor Matthew Wilson and former Councilor Phyllis Odom spoke during the Friday ceremony.

"Today we break ground on hope," said Mayor Walt Maddox. "The hope that this will be a community gathering space and that memories will be made here that will last forever, especially by the 200 children that live within walking distance of this park."

Improvements to this neighborhood park will include new lighting and security, a new walking track, two new playgrounds and a new basketball court, according to the city.

"This park will make an impact on health and wellness in this community," said Councilor Matthew Wilson. "People will be able to walk around this track, to gather as a community and as neighbors, and to create a legacy for the children."

The park was renamed Burrell G. Odom Park in 2015 in honor of late, former City Councilor Burrell Odom.

Former Councilor Phyllis Odom, who was elected to the Council after the passing of her husband, spoke briefly at the ceremony, saying: "my husband would be so proud, this is a great day in Tuscaloosa."

Construction on this Elevate Tuscaloosa project is expected to be completed by spring 2025. Learn more at elevatetuscaloosa.com.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
