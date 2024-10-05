ACLU of Alabama unveiling Montgomery civil rights mural, hosting voter engagement rally

The ACLU of Alabama is set to unveil a new mural at the historic People’s Cab at 1038 S. Decatur Street in Montgomery on Oct. 6.

The artwork is meant as a way to memorialize the role Montgomery volunteers played in providing free rides during the Montgomery Bus Boycott and other Civil and Voter rights events in the area.

The People’s Cab is a Black-owned cab company that provided transportation to Montgomery’s Black community during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The company has been in operation for 80 years.

ACLU of Alabama says the rally and mural unveiling will conclude a day of door-to-door canvassing and other local get-out-the-vote activities in the Patterson Court community.

The planned activities are part of several voter engagement events the nonprofit is organizing in the final weeks of the 2024 campaign as part of its Project MOVE (Making Our Voices Echo) initiative.

Project MOVE aims to make civic engagement more accessible for more Alabamians by addressing barriers to the ballot, identifying potential voters' biggest issues, and providing community care and resources that address Alabamians’ concerns.