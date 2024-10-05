Fall guide from the City of Huntsville: The best pumpkins for every occasion

Pixabay

Fall is here in Alabama! Pumpkin displays usually mean cooler weather and the arrival of autumn. The gourds have many uses and there are different types of pumpkins for those uses, according to the City of Huntsville.

For those looking to use a pumpkin for carving, cooking or seasonal display— rest assured, there’s a pumpkin for that:

Carving pumpkins have thinner walls and are easier to slice into, says the city. They can be any shape, but a flat bottom will ensure it doesn’t roll off the porch.

Pumpkins for cooking are smaller fruits with higher sugar content. Jarrahdale is a blue pumpkin that is both attractive for fall displays and great for eating, according to the City of Huntsville.

Display pumpkins are where things get interesting for color, size, shape and smooth or textured skins to select. Sunlight is a 5- to 7-pound yellow pumpkin that is a favorite. The City of Huntsville recommends visiting farm stands for the best options.

Select a firm, unblemished pumpkin, free of soft spots, nicks or cuts. Make sure the pumpkin has a one-to-two-inch stem but don’t lift by the stem. Once the stem breaks off, that section of pumpkin is exposed, increasing the chance of it spoiling prematurely.

The City of Huntsville advises that pumpkins can be kept longer by washing them in diluted bleach or vinegar to prevent rot. Another tip: keep them out of direct sunlight to keep the pumpkin around for longer this fall season.