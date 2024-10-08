Final Four banner reveal, ring presentation to take place for UA Men’s Basketball

The University of Alabama has announced the men's basketball team will host its 2024 NCAA Final Four banner reveal on Friday, Oct. 11 with the event beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Public tickets are currently on sale for $10. Yea Alabama members will receive priority seating and students receiving free admission.

Fans can join Yea Alabama to support Alabama student-athletes at Yea-Alabama.com, with monthly memberships starting at $18. Subscribers are able to access to exclusive content and event invitations throughout the year.

Crimson Chaos/students and Yea Alabama members will receive early access to the event.

Event timeline:



7:30 p.m. – Doors open for Yea Alabama members and Crimson Chaos/students

8:00 p.m. – Doors open for the public ticketholders

8:30 p.m. – Event begins with team introductions

8:35 p.m. – 3-point contest

8:50 p.m. – Dunk contest

9:05 p.m. – Final Four banner and ring reveal

9:10 p.m. – Interview with Chris Stewart and Nate Oats

9:20 p.m. – Scrimmage tips off

The first 2,000 fans will receive a replica banner and Final Four poster. For security purposes, all items are subject to inspection as fans enter the stadium for both the practice and Fan Day activities.

Parking for the event can be found in the Coleman Coliseum parking lot and Capstone Deck.

Accessible parking is available on a first come, first served basis in the Coleman Lot.