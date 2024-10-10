Digital Media Center
WAPR experienced a component failure. Technicians have initiated the repair process. Thank you for your patience.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department hosting fire expo with house burn simulation

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 10, 2024 at 1:30 PM CDT
Pixabay

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) is set to host its annual fire expo at Langan Park (aka Municipal Park) on Friday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and coincides with the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) Fire Prevention Week.

The expo will feature music, food, activities and demonstrations. A house burn simulation will also be part of the event.

Firefighters will be on hand to give attendees a close-up view of rope rappelling, emergency medical services demonstrations and vehicle extrication demonstrations.

“Bringing the community together to showcase what we do is a great way to raise awareness for fire safety,” Fire Chief Johnny Morris Jr. said in a press release.

The MFRD fire safety trailer will also be on hand, which gives people the chance to learn about home fire safety through with immersive activities.

Fire truck rides will also be available, and USA SouthFlight will have its medical helicopter on hand to give visitors a close-up look.

Fire Prevention Week:

The 2024 FPW campaign, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” strives to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

The campaign’s key calls to action: INSTALL, TEST, and REPLACE.

Subject matter experts share new smoke alarm technology updates, best practices and how to plan and implement a successful FPW campaign using NFPA resources in this webinar.

More on the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week can be found here.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
