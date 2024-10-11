City of Tuscaloosa completes multiple upgrades to Snow Hinton Park

The City of Tuscaloosa has cut the ribbon to open Snow Hinton Park after completing multiple upgrades.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilor John Faile and Peggy Hogue, daughter of former Mayor Snow Hinton, spoke during the ceremony on Friday, Oct. 10.

“Every family that comes into this park, hearing their children’s laughter and creating priceless memories, has the legacy of Mayor Snow Hinton to thank,” said Mayor Walt Maddox in a press release. “Next weekend, when the Kentuck Festival of the Arts, one of the most nationally renowned arts festivals, kicks off in this park, that too is because of the foundation laid by Mayor Snow Hinton.”

Funded by Elevate Tuscaloosa, the Snow Hinton Park improvements include:



An ellipse feature/walking track

New restrooms

A new pavilion

Lighting and security upgrades

Expanded parking

“This park is a testament to how much we can achieve for the future of Tuscaloosa,” said Councilor John Faile in a press release. “Our future is bright, and today is a wonderful day as we celebrate this iconic park.”

The 2024 Kentuck Festival of the Arts will be held at the newly upgraded Snow Hinton Park on Oct. 19 and 20. Learn more at Kentuck.org.

“This park where we’re gathered today was purchased by the City of Tuscaloosa in 1975, when my dad was serving his second term as Mayor of Tuscaloosa,” said Peggy Hogue, former Mayor Snow Hinton’s daughter, in a press release. “My dad loved this City, and he was truly committed to using his gift of leadership and serving the Tuscaloosa community.”

For more information about the Snow Hinton Park improvements, visit elevatetuscaloosa.com.