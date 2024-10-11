Either Bama or South Carolina will bounce back from stunning defeats, but not both

The Crimson Tide are preparing with perhaps a bit more urgency for tomorrow’s game against South Carolina. Both teams want to bounce back following embarrassing defeats last weekend. Alabama lost to Vanderbilt forty to thirty five. But, the Gamecocks did worse in its twenty seven to three drubbing by Ole Miss. Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer says there’s time to bounce back…

“And again, we're still early in the season,” said DeBoer. “You know, we left ourselves a little less wiggle room to achieve some of the goals we have, but those goals are still out there, and we need to just focus on what our what our whole mindset is, is always to improve every single day, and that's never going to change and to improve.

Alabama's stunning loss was splashed across headlines and screens nationwide. South Carolina didn't get nearly so much attention but is trying to bounce back from its own embarrassing performance. It's time to see how they both respond on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The seventh-ranked Crimson Tide had a one-week cameo atop the poll ended with a 40-35 loss at Vanderbilt. Yes, Vanderbilt. No matter how well the Commodores played, it still raises questions about Kalen DeBoer's first Alabama team that he and fans alike want answered. Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporter he knows South Carolina needs a win…

“Coach Beamer, you know, you know, continue to build on his the program there, doing some really nice things, physical football team,” said DeBoer. “And you know, they're coming off of a tough game as well, with Ole Miss there. And you know, things not going their way.”

Tide safety Malachi Moore won’t be suspended after several outbursts late in the game against Vanderbilt. He apologized for pushing the head of Commodore’s quarterback Diego Pavia into the turf late in the game. Moore was also called for an unrelated unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for kicking the football.