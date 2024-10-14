Digital Media Center
Media picks Alabama to win SEC championship, guard Mark Sears is preseason player of year

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2024 at 2:49 PM CDT
FILE - Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Clemson in the NCAA tournament Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Ashley Landis/AP
/
AP
FILE - Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Clemson in the NCAA tournament Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Alabama is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference men's basketball championship this season, led by preseason player of the year Mark Sears.

The Crimson Tide, ranked second in the AP's preseason Top 25, are coming off the program's first Final Four run. The SEC released preseason All-SEC teams and predictions from league and national media on Monday.

Alabama led the way, followed by No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 21 Florida. League newcomers No. 19 Texas and Oklahoma were picked to finish seventh and 15th, respectively.

The preseason first-team All-SEC picks are Sears, Auburn forward Johni Broome, Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler and Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV.

Broome, Zeigler, Taylor and Georgia's Asa Newell also received player of the year votes.
