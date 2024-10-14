Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR experienced a component failure. Technicians have initiated the repair process. Thank you for your patience.

UAB hosting Veterans Expo with resources and services for vets and their dependents

Alabama Public Radio
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Pixabay

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is giving the opportunity to connect with Veterans Affairs this week.

The college is holding its Veterans Expo from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event will take place in the UAB Hill Student Center, Ballrooms C and D, 1400 University Blvd. To register, email veteransaffairs@uab.edu.

According to UAB News, the event is open to all veterans and their dependents. Participants can access a wide range of resources and services from UAB Veterans Services and more than 50 other vendors dedicated to serving veterans and their families, including the Birmingham VA.

Veterans and their dependents can speak with claims processors, learn about available health services and benefits, and receive free flu shots.

“Whether you’re looking for health care, disability claims assistance, education benefits or a career, this event is designed to support your and your family’s needs,” said Walter Stewart III, director of UAB Veterans Services, to UAB News. “We encourage you to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to engage with resources that can benefit you both now and in the future.”

Offered at the expo: 

  • Sign up for VA health care
  • Submit disability claims to processors on-site
  • Explore VA educational benefits
  • Speak with VA employers about job opportunities
  • Talk to military recruiters
  • Receive a free flu shot
Tags
News University of Alabama at BirminghamUABveteransAlabama VeteransVA health caremilitary
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate