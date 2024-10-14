UAB hosting Veterans Expo with resources and services for vets and their dependents

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is giving the opportunity to connect with Veterans Affairs this week.

The college is holding its Veterans Expo from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event will take place in the UAB Hill Student Center, Ballrooms C and D, 1400 University Blvd. To register, email veteransaffairs@uab.edu.

According to UAB News, the event is open to all veterans and their dependents. Participants can access a wide range of resources and services from UAB Veterans Services and more than 50 other vendors dedicated to serving veterans and their families, including the Birmingham VA.

Veterans and their dependents can speak with claims processors, learn about available health services and benefits, and receive free flu shots.

“Whether you’re looking for health care, disability claims assistance, education benefits or a career, this event is designed to support your and your family’s needs,” said Walter Stewart III, director of UAB Veterans Services, to UAB News. “We encourage you to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to engage with resources that can benefit you both now and in the future.”

Offered at the expo:

