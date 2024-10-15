Digital Media Center
Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts to present an evening of 7 Point Press poetry readings

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 15, 2024 at 2:45 PM CDT
Pixabay
Florence Arts and Museums

The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is hosting an evening of poetry by poets connected to 7 Points Press this week.

The event is slated for Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 209 East Tuscaloosa Street, just next to the arts center.

The event will feature the poetry of:

  • Hank Lazer
  • Jared McCoy
  • Shannon Milliman
  • Nancy Owen Nelson
  • Dorlea Rikard
  • Tyler Young

In addition to the poetry readings, light refreshments will also be offered. The event is free and open to all who'd like to attend.

7 Points Press works to offer unpublished and under-published creative writers and other artists associated with the Shoals area of Alabama the opportunity to bring their work to print.

The outlet is a non-commercial enterprise designed to ensure that any profit accruing from the sale of the author’s work goes directly to the author.

Writers and other artists who feel their work is ready for a public audience are encouraged to submit their work for review.

Learn more about 7 Points Press here.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
