Camellia Bowl named changed to "IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl" with new title sponsor

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 16, 2024 at 3:37 PM CDT
City of Montgomery

The annual college football bowl game held in Alabama's capital is changing its name to the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, organizers confirmed.

The game has been known as the Camellia Bowl since it was formed in 2014. On Tuesday, organizers announced Integrated Solutions for Systems, a Huntsville-based engineering and electronics firm, will become the game's title sponsor beginning with this year's game, al.com reported.

Kickoff is set for Dec. 14 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The bowl game's executive director, Johnny Williams, said they are excited to partner with Integrated Solutions for Systems, which does much of its business with the military and government.

“This is an exciting time in the history of our game," he said. "We’ve developed a great relationship with the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County in our first 10 years, and now we are thrilled to partner with IS4S to further promote college football.”

Doug Singleton, chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, said the game is a “celebration of Montgomery County's deep-rooted history as a proud military community.”

“This event gives us a special opportunity to honor the brave men and women who have served our country, while also showcasing the incredible athletic talent of two universities," he said.

Teams for the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl rotate between the Mid-American Conference, Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA. Bowl assignments will be announced on Dec. 8.

Kickoff for the 2024 IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl is set for 8 p.m. on Dec. 14. ESPN will televise the game live.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
