Figures raises over $1.1M in Q3 in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District race

AL-02 Democratic nominee Shomari Figures has reportedly raised one of the largest amounts ever raised in a single quarter by a Democrat congressional candidate in Alabama.

Figures and Republican Caroleene Dobson are running to represent Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District. The open seat has drawn a heated November contest after it was reshaped following a lengthy redistricting battle.

Quarter 3 filings from his campaign disclose Figures raised $1.105 million. This is reportedly doubled the amount raised by his Republican opponent, who raised less than $580,000, according to a press release from his campaign.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support our campaign has received from people from all walks of life, and from every corner of the State," Figures said in a statement.

"The more than $1 million raised is an investment from the people who are ready to protect Social Security benefits, expand healthcare access, and elect someone who will put this District first and actually work to find solutions for the most pressing problems we have here at home," he continued. "Let’s roll up our sleeves and continue to work hard until the polls close on November 5th.”

Congressional hopefuls Figures and Dobson clashed in a recent debate. The two spared over abortion, immigration and the economy.

They also exchanged verbal jabs as they attempted to portray the other as out of touch with Alabama voters.

Dobson repeatedly called Figures a “Washington insider.” Figures served as deputy chief of staff and counselor to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and also as an aide in the Obama administration.

Figures responded that he was born and raised in Alabama, but he has the experience to “leverage Washington for the benefit of the people of this district.”

Figures in turn tried to portray Dobson, who is a real estate attorney for a large firm, as someone who is out of touch with the struggles of working families. He said Dobson “was born wealthy, raised wealthy and married even more wealth.”

Both candidates accused the other of being the political status quo and said they represented an opportunity for change.

